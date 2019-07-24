How a Master Suite Could Affect Home Values

A master suite can be a private oasis in your new home…but it can also factor into your home’s value.

Typical features include a large bedroom area, spacious closets, a luxurious bathroom and other amenities.

But a master suite can be expensive and affect the home’s appeal whenever you decide to sell.

Before buying a home, ask how the property compares to others in the area.

You might not mind if your suite is smaller or less elaborate now, but it could leave future buyers underwhelmed.

On the other hand, if your suite ends up too customized or showy, that could also limit the pool of future buyers.

A real estate agent can help you make the best decisions about your master suite keeping your home’s resale value.