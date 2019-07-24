Having Trouble Selling Your Home? This Could Be Why

Having trouble selling your house? These reasons could be why…

It’s priced too high. Talk to your agent about comparables to get a look at other prices around you.

Repairs are needed. If your home needs repairs, it’s a turn-off to buyers unwilling to take on the hassle and expense.

It’s not staged properly. A home stager will open your home up to make it look spacious and inviting.

You need better photos… and video. Listing photos are critical. Videos are also a great way to showcase your home.

It’s not being properly marketed. Talk with your agent and find out exactly how they’re marketing your home.