BoomTown Announces Two New Solutions: Success Assurance and Marketing Central

BoomTown, a leading sales and marketing platform for real estate professionals, has announced two new solutions: Success Assurance and Marketing Central self-service advertising.

Success Assurance offers the perfect mix of tools and services to handle lead generation, lead qualification and lead management, serving transaction-ready prospects to agents. Specifically, Success Assurance:

Combines BoomTown’s CRM technology with RealContact’s texting capabilities, and a new calling service

Acts as an extension of a real estate team, with an ISA-like concierge responding to new leads 24/7, within 90 seconds

Enables agents to work with transaction-ready leads

Leads are engaged and nurtured for up to one year from registration

Clients can customize scripts, monitor conversations and jump in at any time.

“In just 90 days we’ve already seen 170 percent ROI,” says Joe Garafolo of Waterfront Realty Group. “Knowing someone is reaching out right away is a huge relief and not having to waste time with bogus leads is very important for top-producing agents.”

BoomTown also introduced Marketing Central, allowing clients to generate more leads and listing opportunities through a self-serve advertising portal. Marketing Central offers clients the ability to:

Build advertising campaigns through channels such as Instagram and Facebook to highlight active listings, promote open houses and showcase successfully sold properties

Create Dynamic Ads for Real Estate (DARE) to generate content that a lead would be most interested in

Prove value to seller clients by showing how many prospects have viewed a listing

“Marketing Central allows brokers to easily leverage ads to generate more listings and increase lead volume, and Success Assurance provides the teams and tools to handle lead generation, initial lead response, qualification and nurturing for up to one year, maximizing ROI from lead generation efforts,” says Grier Allen, CEO and president of BoomTown. “Success is seen by both growing your database and ensuring your leads are responded to quickly and nurtured effectively, so we’re excited to support our clients’ growth with these powerful new solutions.”

For more information, please visit boomtownroi.com.