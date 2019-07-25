Closing Gifts to Help Your Clients Get a Head Start This Hurricane Season

It’s that time: Hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30, and each year, many people are unprepared when a storm heads their way. If you’re tired of buying the same old closing gift or still searching for a gift that really resonates with your buyers and sellers, consider some of these closing gift ideas. They’re not just perfect for new homeowners; they are a great way to help your clients get a head start on their hurricane preparedness.

Solar Phone Charger

Dead batteries are one of the biggest inconveniences during a post-storm power outage. Luckily, solar phone chargers are readily available online at just about every price point, so as soon as the clouds give way, your clients can get back online. They can also use the solar charger for camping or even in their day-to-day. Also, since most solar chargers have a USB port, they can be used to power just about any handheld device, not just phones.

Fire/Waterproof Safe

At closing, your clients don’t just walk away with the keys to their new home; they also obtain a thick folder of important paperwork that could easily be ruined during a natural disaster. A fireproof/waterproof safe to protect their documents in case of storm damage will help ensure your clients can bounce back faster.

Water Cooler

When a hurricane heads your way, one of the first things the stores run out of is water. That’s why a water cooler can be a great housewarming gift, particularly if you fill it up with other hurricane essentials such as flashlights, batteries, tarps and bug spray.

Battery- or Solar-Powered Fan

The cool air that comes in with a hurricane usually leaves with the same storm, leaving those left behind sitting in sweltering homes with little moving air. A battery- or solar-powered fan is a great gift that is great post-hurricane or for a pleasant evening on their new back porch.

Grill

Depending on how much you plan to spend on your closing gift, a grill can be a great hurricane season gift option. Grilling is a favorite pastime for many people across the U.S., and is an invaluable way to feed your family when the power goes out in the wake of a storm. If you’re not prepared to invest in a full size grill, a small single-use grill may also be a good choice.

Cooler

When you lose the stove, you lose the fridge, too. A nice cooler your clients can pack their food in when a storm hits can save hundreds of dollars of groceries from going bad and make sure your clients aren’t stuck eating their emergency rations. This is also a gift they can make use of for picnics, tailgating and family gatherings.

Outdoor Lighting

Solar lights can turn any yard into an oasis. They’re even easier to appreciate when light sources are at a premium. Pick up some solar string lights or torches for your clients so that if they lose power, they can still enjoy the convenience of electric lights in their yard.

Games

After the rush to prepare your home for a hurricane, there’s not much to do besides sit and wait for the storm to pass. That’s where a new game can come into play. Pick out something for your clients based on the ages of their family members and what you think may interest them. Book stores often have games you may not have heard of and nicer editions of those you may already be familiar with.

Booze

A go-to closing gift for many agents, booze is a particularly nice gift to receive during hurricane season. Create a gift basket with supplies for your client’s favorite cocktail or get them a bottle of their favorite beverage to smooth the storm’s passing.

With hurricane season upon us, stay top-of-mind with clients that could potentially be affected by this year’s storms by sharing this free emergency planning checklist. Fill out your name and contact information before sharing so that your clients can easily get in touch with you!

Joe Sesso is an author and national speaker for Homes.com. For more information, please visit marketing.homes.com.