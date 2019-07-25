How to Give Your Living Room a Makeover

Follow these steps to give your living room a redefining makeover…
Identify Focal Points
Find the feature that immediately draws your eye and build around it.
Mind the Windows
Windows seriously impact the energy of a room. Use lighter curtains that allow natural light in while still providing privacy.
Add Plants
An indoor tree can be a stylish fill to an unused space and bring the outdoors in while purifying the air.
Lighting
Recessed lighting and wall sconces can transform an area to a bright and uplifting space.
Declutter
Get rid of all the extra stuff. Keeping tables and shelves clear will feel more inviting.