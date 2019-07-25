How to Give Your Living Room a Makeover

Follow these steps to give your living room a redefining makeover…

Identify Focal Points

Find the feature that immediately draws your eye and build around it.

Mind the Windows

Windows seriously impact the energy of a room. Use lighter curtains that allow natural light in while still providing privacy.

Add Plants

An indoor tree can be a stylish fill to an unused space and bring the outdoors in while purifying the air.

Lighting

Recessed lighting and wall sconces can transform an area to a bright and uplifting space.

Declutter

Get rid of all the extra stuff. Keeping tables and shelves clear will feel more inviting.