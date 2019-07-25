How to Decorate With Antiques

These easy techniques will keep your home current, while displaying vintage artifacts.
Be Bold
Layering modern patterns and colors is a great way to make a room feel more contemporary.
Mix and Match
Juxtaposing old and new makes for an original look not tied to any specific time period.
Create Collections
An assortment of items offers unique visual appeal that calls more attention than a single piece.
Take a Step Back
Keep an eye on the big picture. Antiques should complement the look, not define it.
Focus on Presentation
Vintage crafts on contemporary shelving or old posters in modern frames provide a glimpse into the past while still feeling fashionable.