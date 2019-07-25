Mortgages: Why You Haven’t Been Able to Commit

Signing for a home can be intimidating. But the lending process shouldn’t scare you away.
Here’s why…
Fluctuating Finances
You may think you can’t buy, but don’t be so sure. There are programs out there for Canadians with low credit, and for first-time buyers, too.
Down Payments
While 20 percent is the norm, there are other options. The minimum is actually only 5 percent.
The Expense
You may have to pay more per month than for a rental. But it’s more financially advantageous to own.
Signing for a loan shouldn’t be a scary process. A lender can guide you to the best option for you.