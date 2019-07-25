How to Create Long-Lasting and Profitable Client Relationships

You’ve closed a deal and now you’re done with that client—right? Wrong!

Just because the transaction is over doesn’t mean the client-agent relationship has to be, too. In fact, you want to continue building a close connection, because guess what? That’s how you’re going to get their return business—and, more importantly, that’s how you’re going to get their referrals. So before you prematurely end what could end up being the most lucrative part of your business, follow these tips to keep a good thing going.

Maintain an interest. This should be genuine. No one wants to hear from their agent a year later if it’s just going to be a sales pitch. Keep in touch and up to date on what is going on in their lives. Take note of any momentous occasions, such as anniversaries and birthdays.

Have conversations. Don’t just spew out facts you’ve learned along the way, whether related to real estate or to your client’s life. You want to really connect and leave an impression. What better way to do that than to allow your clients to relate with you?

Just be human. Show them that you’ve experienced similar things and provide guidance or support when appropriate.

Be around. You should be a constant presence in your clients’ lives. This doesn’t mean barrage them with calls and emails on a daily or weekly basis, but a few touch points on a quarterly basis can really reinforce your relationship.

Invite them to community events or client appreciation gatherings, and if you have anything like movie or concert tickets to give away, use that as a reason to reach out to a past client and give back.

Getting through the transaction part is easy. It’s continuing to develop the relationship when you’re not working together that’s the tricky part. Trust me—with some commitment, it all pays off in the end.

