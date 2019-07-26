How to Avoid Sitting All Day at Your Desk Job

Sitting for long periods can lead to health issues, including obesity, anxiety and high blood pressure.

If you have a desk job, try to get out of your seat and move at least once every hour.

Stand up or pace around while making phone calls.

Do more in-person communication with colleagues instead of shooting off another email.

Never work through lunch. Get out of the office to eat, run errands or even walk laps around the parking lot.

Any kind of casual movement that gets you upright during the workday will help.

Your mind and body will thank you for it!