The Added Costs of House Flipping

Thinking about fixing up old houses for profit?

Be sure to consider the added expenses of house flipping.

A fixer-upper might have a low purchase price, but closing costs are typically an extra 2-5 percent.

Although you might be capable of doing a lot of the work yourself, many repairs require hiring experts.

To make the house attractive to buyers, you may want to hire an interior designer and install modern amenities.

You or landscapers will need to maintain the property’s curb appeal.

Good marketing is essential to selling a home quickly. Invest in advertising, and get a real estate agent.

Before house flipping, make sure you can afford it.

