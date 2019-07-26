Search
Break These Common Money-Wasting Habits

Are you throwing away cash?

Don’t try to keep up with someone else’s lifestyle. Stick to your budget, not your friends’.

Paying credit card interest is costly. Pay off debt each month, or better yet, start a cash-only policy.

Stop always buying new instead of used. Previously owned cars and appliances, for example, last much longer these days than before.

Automatic charges for services you no longer use, such as gym memberships or subscriptions, add up. Cancel what you don’t need.

Bank fees drain your account. Switch to a bank with free checking, keep track of your finances and avoid out-of-network ATMs.

To help fatten your wallet, break money-wasting habits.

