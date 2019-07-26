Which Models Will Win? CEO Exchange Program Unveiled

See Who’s Speaking This Year
Am I allying with consumer needs? Am I elevating marketshare? Am I operationally sound? Affected by the broader economy, evolving industry perceptions and shifting technology, the broker challenge is clear: define your role, and run with it.
Announced this week, the agenda for RISMedia’s 2019 Real Estate CEO Exchange, “Vision 2020: Building a Future-Focused Real Estate Business,” encompasses the essential roadmap for success today and tomorrow, across all areas of the brokerage business, from operations and profitability to technology and top trends. The 2019 CEO Exchange is gathering the industry’s leading voices, bridging 1,000-foot perspectives with real-world takeaways, including:
- The Future of Real Estate: Which Models Will Win?
- iBuyers: Fight the Threat or Embrace the Trend?
- Keynote With Ryan Schneider: Surviving the New Real Estate Landscape
The 2019 CEO Exchange is being held on September 18-19 at the Marriott Marquis in New York City. For agenda details and speakers, please visit RISMedia.com/RISMedia-CEO-Exchange.
RISMedia’s Real Estate CEO Exchange is an invitation-only, broker-themed event. For attendance information, contact Cindi Gallucci at cgallucci@rismedia.com.