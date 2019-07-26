How to Maintain a Healthy Lawn

﻿

Keeping your grass green requires commitment and knowing what your lawn needs and when.

Water the grass in the early morning.

Soak your lawn so water penetrates the roots.

Before you cut the grass, make sure the lawnmower blade is sharp.

Mow when the grass is dry and it’s not too hot.

Cut off only the top third of the grass.

Let clippings decompose to provide the lawn with nutrients.

Fertilize in early spring and fall.

Use weed killer appropriate for the species of weeds.

Aerate the soil to make the grass healthier.

Finally, if you’re still having trouble, ask your local garden center or nursery employees for advice.