Move More for a Healthier You

Share This Post Now!

At Work…

Take the stairs.

Stand up while using the phone.

Walk to a colleague’s desk to talk.

Go for a walk on your lunch break.

At Home…

Use a treadmill or stationary bike, or do sit-ups or push-ups while watching TV.

Dance with your spouse or kids.

Jog while walking your dog.

Clean the house or do yardwork.

And when out and about…

Walk or bike instead of driving.

Park further away so you have to walk.

Make your next get together a physical activity, like a hike or bike ride.