No Holes Required: Damage-Free Decorating Tips

Whether you’re a renter or homeowner, you want to avoid putting a bunch of nail and screw holes in your drywall.

Luckily, there are damage-free solutions for decorating your space.

Removable command strips can do everything from hang curtain rods to organize items with hooks and shelves.

Poster putty can adhere paper products, such as photos and party decorations, to walls without leaving residue behind.

Adhesive vinyl decals, which come in a variety of stylish designs, can personalize your walls.

Stand-alone shelves or bookcases can add charm and utility to your home.

Check online and at your local home improvement store for even more damage-free solutions!