How to Prevent Sun Damage to Your House

Share This Post Now!

Sunlight can cause siding, roofing, furniture, fabrics, and flooring to deteriorate over time.

Here’s how to protect it…

A neighbor’s window can act like a magnifying glass, causing your vinyl siding to melt. Plant trees or bushes to protect it.

Apply a coating with high emissivity and reflectivity rates to your roof to draw heat away and keep the surface cooler.

Protect your home’s furnishings with curtains or shades, window film, or UV-repelling sprays.

Use leather conditioner or wood sealant to protect furniture.

Protect hardwood floors with pigment-based stains and finishes that contain UV inhibitors.

Rearrange rugs and furniture to prevent certain areas from becoming discolored by sunlight.