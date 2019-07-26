Transitioning to a Smaller Home

Share This Post Now!

Planning to downsize to a smaller home?

Before searching for a new place, make a list of must-have home features to ensure you’d still be comfortable and happy.

Limit stress by giving yourself a few months to pack.

Determine what won’t be coming with you. Because less room means fewer items, prepare to make some tough decisions.

Help ease the pain by hosting a tag sale to earn extra cash and ensure quality items find a new home.

You can also donate items to those less fortunate.

If necessary, rent an affordable storage unit.

When downsizing, try these tips for a smooth transition to a smaller home.