5 Ways to Cook Up Social Summer Sizzle

It’s summer, and one of the busiest times of year for real estate sales. And while getting active on social media may not be your top priority, summer is actually a great time to work on your online presence.

Here are five ways you can cook up some serious social media sizzle and build your online audience.

Go Outside for Photos and Videos

It’s warm and glorious in most parts of the country, which makes for more opportunities to go out and capture photos and videos. Show those houses with beautiful ocean or mountain views and capture the trees and flowers in full bloom. You may even want to get extra shots so that you can use them during the chillier months.

Not only is it beautiful outside, but it also stays lighter later, giving you more time to capture perfect photos or record vibrant videos.

Showcase Community Events

We’ve got a lot to celebrate this summer, and this is the time of year when we all gather outside. In most cities around the U.S., there are plenty of festivals, fairs, parades and celebrations that draw crowds and showcase the fun in your local community.

Taking pictures and posting about these events gives prospective buyers and sellers a sense of the summer fun within different neighborhoods in the area, which may become a deciding factor when choosing where to live.

Try Your Hand at Live Broadcasting

More people are watching live streaming video on social media than ever before, so if you haven’t tried going live on Facebook, now might be the time. Take advantage of the myriad Facebook Live tutorials available online and use the beautiful backdrop of summer when broadcasting live.

Practice Stories

There are many reasons to create Instagram Stories beyond the fact that they’re all the rage right now. One of the main reasons most people use them is because they don’t clutter your Instagram account…and they’re only available for 24 hours.

You can also show more love to others by tagging them in your stories, working to grow your sphere. And again, if you’re using summer scenery for your backdrop, you don’t have to spend time creating the setting and lighting.

Share Great Posts

Other social media users are also generating a ton of great content this time of year, so there’s more to see and share. Make sure you’re following influential social media accounts and sharing content that will be valuable for your sphere. Remember, most social networks reward you for sharing, liking and commenting on other posts.

Realty ONE Group real estate professionals have a comprehensive platform of branding, marketing and social media assets they can use to build their business. It’s one of many reasons real estate professionals are making the move to and staying with Realty ONE Group. To learn more, visit www.realtyonegroup.com.