Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices KoenigRubloff Realty Group Announces New Leadership Model

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices KoenigRubloff Realty Group has announced that three of the firm’s senior managers have been promoted to jointly lead the company.

Diane Glass, Mark Pasquesi and Joe Stacy comprise the newly formed strategic leadership team for the company’s 1,500 real estate professionals in 24 offices serving the Chicago metro area, Southwest Michigan, Northwest Indiana and Southeast Wisconsin, as well as the affiliated lending, title and insurance businesses. Nancy Nagy, chief executive officer, is moving away from day-to-day operations and stepping into an advisory role with the firm.

“We are creating a new model for real estate leadership by bringing together three extraordinary individuals with leadership expertise in areas that are key to agent success,” says Ron Peltier, executive chairman of HomeServices of America, parent company of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices KoenigRubloff Realty Group. “We are building an agile team with wide-ranging expertise and insight that positions us to capitalize on opportunities for growth today and far into the future.”

Glass has an expanded role as chief operations officer and is responsible for delivering operational excellence that maximizes agent success. Glass has been with the company for 12 years and currently oversees the firm’s business development, information technology and agent development departments. She is widely respected as a thought leader on technology platforms, and has developed industry-leading training programs, while raising standards for agent support.

Pasquesi has been named president of Brokerage and will focus on agent experience and strategic expansion initiatives. Pasquesi has served as vice president and managing broker for the Lake Forest, Highland Park and Libertyville offices. The Lake Forest office has the top marketshare in the Lake Forest/Lake Bluff area and is the No. 1 office in Lake County for luxury sales, according to the company.

Stacy assumes the role of senior vice president and general sales manager and will be dedicated to leading agent sales coaching and professional sales success. Stacy, known as a prodigious agent growth coach, has successfully managed the city’s Michigan Avenue office and the west suburban Glen Ellyn, Naperville, Wheaton and Schaumburg offices.

Stacy also leads the philanthropic work done by the KoenigRubloff Cares Foundation and their involvement with the Sunshine Kids.

Michael Pierson, in his current role as president, and Nagy will continue to advise the executive team.

“Bringing together the leadership, resources and talent of these individuals uniquely positions us to deliver on our shared mission of providing an exceptional customer experience,” says Gino Blefari, CEO of HomeServices and chairman of HSF Affiliates. “HomeServices’ commitment to KoenigRubloff’s growth and prosperity in the Chicagoland market is unwavering. We are deeply grateful for Nancy’s long-standing leadership and her work in establishing the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand in Chicago real estate.”

Nagy has led the company since 2011. Nagy and Pierson guided the merger of Koenig & Strey and Prudential Rubloff Properties, which culminated in the rebranding of the company as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices KoenigRubloff Realty Group in 2014. Nagy has orchestrated key acquisitions, including recent expansions to Oak Park, Ill. and Michigan City, Ind.

For more information, please visit www.koenigrubloff.com.