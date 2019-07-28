ERA Unveils New Affiliation in Syracuse, Ind.

ERA Real Estate, a global franchising leader, has announced the affiliation of Todd Realty, headquartered in Syracuse, Ind. Established in 1966, the company will now serve clients as Todd Realty ERA Powered.

Todd Realty was founded by Joe Todd and for a decade, he ran the business out of his Lake Wawasee home seven days a week. Todd Realty quickly took over the market, and eventually opened up a North Webster branch to address the growing popularity of the Wawasee-Syracuse Lake area for consumers looking to buy vacation homes and waterfront properties.

“Todd Realty has a 53-year legacy of building long-term, trusted relationships with their clients, earning them a well-deserved reputation for excellence in their marketplace,” says Simon Chen, president and CEO of ERA Real Estate. “They understand that a real estate agent is more than just a transaction manager, but rather a long-term partner throughout the homeownership lifecycle. We’re thrilled to add Todd Realty to our growing national network.”

As Todd Realty joins the ERA network, the brokerage plans to use ERA cutting-edge tools to complement its long-standing market expertise and fuel its future growth.

“We’ve been looking to expand our market presence, and to make the day-to-day more efficient and easier for our agents,” says Todd. We believe the tools that ERA provides will greatly enhance our business and provide our agents with a robust foundation for growth and success.”

For more information, please visit www.era.com.