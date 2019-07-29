Realtor.comÂ® Expands Local ExpertSM to Cities

Consumers who search for homes on realtor.comÂ® by city may now see branded content and listings from Local ExpertSMÂ agents, teams and brokers in their search results and then again in their social media feeds, thanks to new citywide branding opportunities through realtor.com’s Local ExpertSM.

With this new release, agents, teams and brokers can elevate their brand to consumers on a citywide level, as well as targeting specific zip codes. Real estate professionals can customize ads that showcase their current or sold listings with prominent branding that displays in city and/or zip code searches on realtor.com. Local ExpertSM also targets these potential buyers onÂ social mediaÂ with first-party data exclusive to realtor.com. The city version of Local ExpertSMÂ is available in approximately 25,000 cities across the U.S.

“We’re excited to expand our successful Local ExpertSMÂ branding program to the city level for brokers, teams and agents, and the initial response has been very positive,” saysÂ Deepak Thakral, realtor.com senior vice president, Product Management. “It’s just one more example of how realtor.com is helping real estate professionals compete in a rapidly changing marketplace.”

Content Square 1.

Since its initial launch inÂ November 2018, Local ExpertSMÂ has helped thousands of agents and teams build their brand awareness with customized, branded ads in targeted zip code searches on realtor.com and in home shoppers’ social media feeds.

According to the 2018 National Association of REALTORSÂ® Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers, 40 percent of recent homebuyers said the most important factors when choosing an agent were the agent’s experience, reputation or knowledge of the neighborhood. Local ExpertSMÂ helps real estate professionals demonstrate their strengths in all of these areas.

Agents, teams and brokers can use Local ExpertSMÂ to expand their visibility and awareness with buyers who are looking for homes in their markets of expertise and amplify their marketing tactics for their seller clients’ properties at the same time.

Content Square 2.

“Realtor.com wants to make buying and selling homes easier and more rewarding for consumers, agents and brokers alike,” says Thakral. “Whether it’s brand-building tools like Local ExpertSM, the means to capture, communicate and connect with leads through solutions like ConnectionsSMÂ Plus, or our broker concierge service, realtor.com is anticipating where the market is headed and leveraging those insights to help connect consumers with the real estate professionals who can help them achieve their goals.”

To learn more about how real estate professionals are leveraging Local ExpertSMÂ in their own businesses, visitÂ industry.realtor.com/branding-and-local-expert.