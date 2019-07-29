Severna Park’s The Matt Wyble Team Chooses CENTURY 21 New Millennium as Best Company to Grow Business and Exceed Expectations

Broker/Owners Todd Hetherington and Mary Lynn Stone of CENTURY 21 New Millennium announced that Severna Park’s top real estate entrepreneurs, The Matt Wyble Team, have chosen their company as the best option for future growth for its team of relentless sales professionals serving homebuyers and sellers throughout Anne Arundel County and the Baltimore-Washington metropolitan area.

A fourth-generation real estate broker, Wyble and his team of multilingual affiliated agents will now operate as The Matt Wyble Team of CENTURY 21 New Millennium from 8530 Veterans Highway, Millersville, as well as virtually. The new affiliation gives the team access to the latest tools and technologies to assist clients to reach the best real estate outcomes possible, including the recently announced collaboration with Amazon, and the launch of TurnKey, a new home-buying program that simplifies the process of finding and settling into a new home.

“Matt’s team choosing us over the competition is validation for us as a growing organization, but, more importantly, this is terrific news for their existing client base and for homebuyers and sellers that partner with The Matt Wyble Team in the future,” says Hetherington. “They are wonderful, caring people who give back to the community and truly embody our company mission statement: ‘Always choose the harder right rather than the easier wrong.'”

“It was a long process but the decision to affiliate and put our hard-earned reputations on the line with Todd, Mary Lynn and everyone at CENTURY 21 New Millennium was the right choice for us,” adds Wyble. “They embody our team’s culture and laser-like focus on delivering memorable moments along every step of the client relationship, and that mindset will drive growth and success for our clients, our team, everyone at New Millennium and the global CENTURY 21 brand.”

Since its beginnings in 2010, The Matt Wyble Team helped to close $250 million in home sales while delivering the extraordinary to thousands of families and individuals who speak English, French, Korean, Spanish and American Sign Language.

“By transforming the way consumers and industry professionals interact, and moving the industry from transactional to experiential, we are attracting relentless sales professionals and teams who agree that this direction is best for their growth and their clients,” adds Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “There are no better C21® brand ambassadors than Todd, Mary Lynn and now Matt, and we are proud to have them as an integral and valued part of the family.”

For more information, please visit www.c21nm.com.