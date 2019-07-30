Window to the Law: Comply With the Do Not Call Registry

Editor’s Note: This is part of a monthly video series from the National Association of REALTORS® to inform and educate members about important aspects of being a real estate professional. Watch for this series each month in RISMedia’s e-News.

While most real estate professionals do not consider themselves telemarketers, nor do they employ the aggressive tactics typically associated with telemarketers, real estate professionals may be surprised to learn that they too must comply with telemarketing laws, including compliance with the Do Not Call Registry. Watch the latest Window to the Law video from the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) to learn how to ensure your phone call marketing plans comply with the Telephone Consumer Protection Act’s (TCPA) do-not-call registry restrictions.

View the video at www.nar.realtor.