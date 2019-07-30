Create Your Own Mailing Labels in RPRÂ®: A How-To Video

NAR PULSEâ€”One of NAR members’ most frequently requested features is now available! This how-to video will show you, step-by-step, how easy it is to create mailing labels within RPRÂ®.

Looking for New Office Decor?

Promote NAR programs and resources to your agents with FREE posters from the REALTORÂ® Store! Visit NAR.realtor/Store to access more than 10 posters available for free digital download. Check them out today!Â

Collaborate With Tech Powerhouses at NAR’s iOi Summit

DocuSign, Facebook and Google will be coming to NAR’s 2019 iOi Summit, August 21-22 in Seattle. View the program agenda and secure your seat today at nar.realtor/ioi. Register TODAY before the room block closes to take advantage of the hotel group discount.