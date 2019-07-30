New Home Trends: Dome Lights, ‘Maximalism’ and More

So you’re all fired up to make some changes around the house this season? Good! In the following rundown, you’ll hear from a bunch of worthy experts pointing to some of the hottest design and decorating trends that everybody will be gabbing about.

Gabrielle Savoie at MyDomaine.com says you’ll have the coolest place on the block when you light up your guests with retro dome or mushroom lamps. Maybe match that with a hot new plinth table. Savoie says coupled with the recent hype over colored marble and other stone finishes, these low and heavy tables are expected to have a moment in 2019.

The folks at DecorAid.com say 2019 is ushering in a return to “maximalism”—a natural evolution from the more minimalist design trends over the past few seasons. They say maximalism provides even experimental decorators much more freedom to follow their instinct. The key to getting maximalism right, Decor Aid says, is to maintain a well-judged edit and visual consistency so your efforts don’t appear as heavy-handed or overstimulating. Instead, stick to no more than three contrasting colors, patterns and finishes for a more timeless take on maximalism that won’t feel dated.

At ElleDecor.com, Lucia Tonelli rounded up a slew of tips from her deck of design sources:

Warm Colors – Katharine Pooley of Katharine Pooley London says colors she is seeing for 2019 are blush, dusty pink and bronze—warm colors and feminine tones for the walls and dashes of soft pinks to break up expanses of taupe or neutrals will instantly update a tired room.

Florals – Erin Gates of Erin Gates Design touts the traditional beauty of floral patterns, either abstracted or straight-up chintz, according to Tonelli.

Graphics – Amy Sklar of Sklar Design is gravitating toward making a little more impact in kitchens with bolder color choices or graphic tiles with a lot more pop and punch.

Spa Vibes – Kesha Franklin of Halden Interiors reports with relief that the spa-inspired bathroom trend has officially returned. These days, she says it’s all about bold, dark, sultry bathroom designs that evoke an indulgent high-end experience, Tonelli reports.

If you’re going DIY with a project, do your research and learn how these and other top designers are advising their own clients to embrace these trends.

John Voket is a contributing editor to RISMedia.