DIY Project: What You’ll Need Before Redoing Your Kitchen Floor

Redoing your kitchen floor on your own is an ambitious undertaking that can be accomplished with the right supplies, tools and know-how. Whether you want to redo your floor by yourself to save money or simply for a sense of accomplishment, there are various ways to get the job done.

Here are several things that you’ll need in order to complete your DIY kitchen floor project:

Correct Floor Measurements

Your entire project could wind up in chaos if your floor measurements aren’t correct. The floor measurements will determine the sizes and shapes of the tiles you’ll need, along with where they’ll be placed. If the shape of your floor is square or rectangular, you can calculate its square footage by measuring the floor’s length and width in feet and multiplying them together. For a floor with a more unusual shape, you’ll need to divide each section into rectangular units with string or other markers, and then add the square footage of each unit to get the correct total. You should also buy a bit more tile than what would cover your floor’s square footage, just in case some tiles break or you make mistakes.

The Right Tiles and Caulk

Next, choose the tiles that’ll go best in your kitchen. Tiles are available in different shapes, sizes colors and materials, and making the right choice will depend on your specific requirements and personal taste. To set the tiles into place and hold them together, you’ll need caulk that’s formulated to prevent cracks and loose pieces. Be sure to lay tiles down together before you add the caulk so you can ensure they’ll fit in the given space.

Proper Installation Equipment

Some of the tools you’ll need to complete your project include a notched trowel and a grout float made of rubber along with grout nippers. Masonry saws also work well when sawing tiles that don’t fit exactly into a particular space. When using a tile nipper or masonry saw, it’s always advisable to wear safety glasses and a mask to filter out the particles in the air. Make sure stone or ceramic tiles are wet when cutting them in order to prevent sending dust everywhere that can get into your lungs and eyes. If you’re uncomfortable cutting the tiles yourself, many hardware stores offer that service for you.

Cleanup Supplies

You’ll likely have a big mess on your hands after you’ve completed your project, and you’ll want to have cleanup supplies handy. Sweeping with a broom or using a vacuum to clean up dirt, dust and other debris can eliminate a lot of the clutter. Having trash bags handy for removing spare pieces and supplies that aren’t needed will also be helpful. Going over your new tiles with a mop and coat of wax will make them look especially attractive. Also, disinfectant spray can be used for a more thorough sanitizing.

Going the DIY route to install a new kitchen floor can be both a challenging and rewarding experience. Getting everything that’s needed to complete the project beforehand can save you a lot of time and additional hassle.

Source: Meghan Belnap/RISMedia’s Housecall