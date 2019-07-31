Heading out of Town? Prep Your Home for Safety

There’s nothing like getting out of town to visit family or for a long-overdue vacation. But are you taking the necessary steps to ensure your home stays safe while you’re gone? Be sure to do the following before leaving in order to avoid coming home to an upsetting and costly scenario:

Stop the water. Turn off the main water valve that leads into your house, and check for leaks. If a pipe bursts while you’re away, water could ruin your floors, furniture, walls and possessions.

Put your water heater on vacation mode. The pilot light will remain on, but you’ll save the cost of unnecessary heating. If you have an electric water heater, turn the temperature dial down or turn it off at the circuit breaker panel.

Adjust the thermostat. Set the thermostat to 55 degrees Fahrenheit in the colder winter months if there’s a chance pipes could freeze. Or, consider installing a smart thermostat that will let you control the temperature remotely from your mobile device.

Put the lights on a timer. Total darkness or lights blazing around the clock are both good ways to let burglars know you’re out of town. Invest in a timer or smart home app that lets you turn the lights on and off remotely.

Notify your security company. If you have a security alarm system, notify the monitoring company that you plan to be away. Consider an outside motion sensor that’ll alert your neighbors and the police if anyone attempts a break-in.

Be smart on social media. We all love to share a vacation picture or two, but hold back on the details. Don’t share your departure date or check-in to out-of-town locations. This lets thieves know precisely where you are and when you’re not home.

Taking these preventative measures will allow you to enjoy your time away and return to your home just as you left it–safe and sound.

Source: 128 Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electric