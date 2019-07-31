Search
Leave Stress at Home During Your Next Vacation

It’s not truly a vacation unless you can relax and unwind.

So, take these steps to help make your next getaway stress-free…

Plan way in advance. The more time you give yourself, the less likely you’ll get overwhelmed with last-minute tasks.

Lighten your load by delegating responsibilities, such as packing and researching activities.

While away, unplug from electronics and work. If you must stay connected to the office, designate just 20 minutes a day for catching up with emails.

Pencil in some time to do nothing and fully relax.

Don’t sweat the small stuff. Mild inconveniences shouldn’t ruin your good time.

After all, you deserve a stress-free vacation.

