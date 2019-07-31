NAR Broker Tip of the Month: RPRÂ® Delivers Its Most-Requested Feature: Mailing Labels

Your agents will now be able to create farming or prospecting lists and generate up to 2,000 pre-formatted mailing labels per month to residential or commercial property owners based on any RPRÂ® search. The labels will be available in popular formats, or the user can choose to export the results into a standard CSV file. The data used to create the lists is licensed from Black Knight, RPRÂ®’s public records provider. See the new feature in action! Introductory Video