How to Stage a Luxurious Bathroom

Take these essential steps to stage a luxurious bathroom…

Fresh Towels & Mats

Keep an assortment of neatly folded towels on display, along with a clean bath mat.

Aromatic Appeal

Candles or essential oils will be sure to greet buyers with a pleasant fragrance. Choose something fresh, like eucalyptus or lavender.

Update the Fixtures

Making a few updates goes a long way. If the hardware feels dated, it might be time for a stylish new faucet or heavenly rain shower to impress buyers.

Depersonalize

Put away all of the personal items, like grooming items, makeup, and brushes. Instead, create a curated selection of brand new items that haven’t been used.