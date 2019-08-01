7 Things That Make A Home Stylish

Your home is likely the place you spend the best part of your time. Whether Canadians are living on the east or west coast, in the territories or any place in between, their homes are the places they make the best memories.

Most people want their homes to be comfortable and stylish. You can put your own mark on your abode, but here are seven tips that may also make your space magazine-worthy.

Great lighting. A unique, fun or sophisticated light fixture that bathes a space in a warm glow is sure to give a room a lift and add some sparkle. Proper lighting can make a space feel welcoming and open, too. Pendant lights above a kitchen island are a perfect example of this.

Content Square 1.

One-of-a-kind artwork. Here’s where you can get really creative for just a few dollars. You don’t need to spend a fortune to brighten up your walls. You can even create your own works of art on canvas or hang some of your own photos.

Greenery. Plants add life and oxygen to any room. If you have children or pets, make sure that indoor plants aren’t toxic to them. Some good choices are spider plants and prayer plants—both of which are fine for kids and pets.

A bit of old with the new. If you seek modern designs, adding a stunning antique piece into the mix here and there adds a sophisticated mark to your style. Take, for example, an antique sideboard with a modern dining table and chairs, for instance, or use that old sideboard in your living room as a TV stand.

Content Square 2.

Oversized mirrors. Large mirrors give a room the illusion of added space and can really be the focal point of a space. You might want to have a look at local thrift stores or antique shops. These are some places to score gorgeous, unique mirrors.

Toss some cushions. With the different styles and types of fabric on the market today, you can either make your own throw pillow covers or have them made for you. There’s no need to be cookie-cutter when it comes to style in your home. Nothing says you have to purchase them in-store.

A sofa with pizzazz. To make a real statement in a sitting area or living room, add a sofa with a pop of colour! A vibrant yellow couch would be fantastic in a room painted dove gray. Paint the moulding and trim white and you’ll have a chic room to impress your family and friends. Bursts of colour add a posh style in living areas.