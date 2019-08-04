HSF Affiliates LLC and Home Captain, Inc. Join Forces for Nationwide Veteran Homebuyer/Seller Program

HSF Affiliates LLC, which operates the real estate brokerage franchise networks Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and Real Living Real Estate, has announced an agreement with Home Captain, Inc., to drive a program enabling veterans, servicemembers and their immediate family members to receive real estate services through the networks and secure competitive funding through Home Captain mortgage alliances.

Participating Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and Real Living network agents who are experienced in serving U.S. military members and veterans, and who have earned Home Captain’s VA loan certification, are connected with local active-duty and military veterans to provide a best-in-class home-purchase experience. Services are arranged through Home Captain’s website, www.homecaptain.com, then “Find a Home” or “Sell a Home.”

“It’s our mission and responsibility to provide U.S. military members and veterans greater and more convenient access to quality real estate services,” says Chris Stuart, CEO of HSF Affiliates. “In Home Captain, we team with a veteran-owned company steeped in real estate technology and related services. Our network members stand ready when military consumers are referred by Home Captain.”

Stuart says the agreement opens new avenues of business for the franchise members of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and Real Living.

“According to the National Association of REALTORS®, one out of every five homes sold in the U.S. last year was purchased by a veteran,” he explains. “That’s a huge amount of business yet only 13 percent of all veterans have used their VA home loan benefit. Clearly, there is a need for greater education and guidance when it comes to the real estate process for veterans and servicemembers.”

Home Captain’s veteran resource center includes a VA Loan Marketplace where servicemembers and veterans may compare mortgage rates across several vetted VA loan lenders. They may also download copies of helpful consumer booklets, “The Ultimate Guide to VA Loans” and “The Ultimate Guide to Home Buying,” as well as interactive learning materials for homebuyers. It’s a one-stop shop for all of servicemembers’ home-buying needs.

“We are very excited to work with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and Real Living for this important program,” says Home Captain CEO Grant Moon, a former Army Major and Bronze Star recipient. “Home Captain is a veteran-owned business and former servicemembers and military spouses are key staff members. We understand the needs and the challenges of those families that would utilize the VA home loan. Together with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and Real Living, we share the goal of serving those who have served others, as they achieve their goal of homeownership.”

For more information, please visit www.hsfaffiliates.com.