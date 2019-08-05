4 Steps to Prep Your Home for Showings

Buyers want to know exactly what they’re getting when purchasing a home. As it’s a major investment, all potential homebuyers will want to inspect your entire property while keeping an eye out for signs of damage or any other cause for concern. So, what can you do to make sure your home is ready for public scrutiny? Here’s what you need to know:

Clean Thoroughly

Before allowing anyone into your home, thoroughly clean it. This means getting rid of carpet and furniture stains, mold, and any other unsightly factors that may turn potential buyers away. You could perform this initial deep cleaning yourself, or you may want to hire a professional. Before each showing, though, make sure you tidy up the house. This means dusting, vacuuming, clearing any clutter and taking out the trash. It may also mean taking steps to remove smoke or other odors from the air.

Take Time to Stage the Home

Prospective buyers want to get an idea as to how a given space within a home can be used. For instance, they may want to see if there’s enough room for their bed in the master bedroom or if there’s enough room for the couch in the living room. If you have a finished attic or basement, be sure to showcase it as a space a buyer can make good use of.

Remove Potentially Offensive Items

When you show a house, you want to present a neutral look to potential buyers. This may mean getting rid of posters that make political or religious references. You may also want to hide items with sports logos, especially if you live in an area where rivalries are huge. By doing so, you’ll allow those who visit your home to imagine themselves living in the space without having anything to cloud their judgement.

Make Necessary Repairs First

If you’re planning on making repairs prior to selling the home, do them before allowing anyone to see the space. For instance, you may want to repair the leaking water heater or replace shingles that have fallen off the roof as soon as possible. You should also make sure the garage door opens and closes properly and that all the lights work.

If you want to sell your home in a timely manner, you must know how to prepare the space for public viewing. Making repairs, removing offensive items and properly staging the property may all increase the odds of selling your home. By taking these steps before a showing, you may very well increase a buyer’s confidence that the home is worth putting an offer on.

Source: Hannah Whittenly/RISMedia’s Housecall