5 Tips for Building an Outdoor Shower

Is an outdoor shower on your DIY list this year? Showering al fresco can be refreshing, fun and a great way to cool down or rinse off sand and dirt before heading indoors. An outdoor shower is an especially helpful addition for homeowners who have swimming pools or live near a beach or lake. Before you build one, though, consider these five suggestions:

Plumb it right. For an easier and less expensive outdoor addition, place your shower near pre-existing plumbing and water lines. You’ll likely need a professional to install the skeleton of your shower, but the rest you may be able to DIY. Also, as with any house add-on, make sure to check your local laws to see if you’ll need permits.

Pour your pad. The best foundation for an outdoor shower is a concrete slab with a drain in the center. Choosing to nix the concrete could create a muddy mess at your feet. If you find concrete boring or unattractive, dress it up with tile, slate or river rock.

Think about privacy. You’re probably not going to feel secluded in an outdoor shower by the front lawn. Tuck your shower to the side or back of your house, and pick privacy screens or walls that blend in with your decor.

Light it right. In order to utilize the shower at night, you’ll need to provide lighting. Choose the lighting style that best fits your outdoor showering needs. Do you want whimsical string lights? A soft, romantic glow? Something bright and utilitarian? It’s your outdoor shower, so it’s your call.

Add style. Plants like orchids or climbing ivy can add a fun, wild vibe to your shower. A stone wall can give it an earthy feel, and a bright-colored wall can make things pop. Choose a design scheme for your outdoor shower and get creative.

An outdoor shower can be both functional and fashionable. Use these tips to build the best shower for your outdoor space.