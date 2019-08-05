6 Ways to Take the Stress out of Moving

Moving can be a daunting task for many people. There’s a lot of packing and unpacking involved. However, with some proper planning, you can simplify the process and make moving into your new home less stressful.

Get Prepared

It’s advisable to plan at least eight weeks before you’re going to relocate. A last-minute rush can bring a lot of confusion and stress. To plan this far ahead, though, you need a list of tasks to do. For example, select the items you’ll be taking with you, and consider getting rid of ones you haven’t used in the last year. You can donate unnecessary items to the needy, give them to friends or make some extra cash by hosting a garage sale. The less stuff you pack, the easier the move.

Stay Organized

Don’t throw your clothes, shoes and bags in one big box to save time–it’ll be a nightmare when it comes to unpacking. Pack similar items together, and label each box with a marker. This way, you’ll have an easy time unpacking, and the movers will know exactly where to place the boxes. You should also pack an “essentials” box with all the items you’ll need for the first night in your new home. This’ll come in handy after a tiresome move.

Ask for Assistance

It can be challenging to ask for help; however, many people know the experience of moving and how hard it can be. Talk to family and friends and agree on a day for them to come over and help you pack. It could be an opportunity to spend time with them, especially if you’re moving far away. Afterwards, you can all go out for a meal. If no one is available, you can call packers to help you with moving heavy boxes.

Check the Moving Details

The last thing you want to do is end up relocating before the move-in date. When you buy a property, get in touch with your real estate agent to verify the exact time you’re supposed to move. When renting a property, don’t assume the date given in the lease is when you’re supposed to get into your new apartment. Always double-check the move-in date. It can save you a lot of time and hassle.

Call a Moving Company

Packing takes a large amount of time and energy, so alleviate the burden by hiring a moving company. Before choosing a mover, though, do some research to ensure it’s competent and trustworthy. Check reviews, and make sure the company is licensed and insured for the safe delivery of your items.

Take Care of Yourself

On moving day, eat well and carry snacks to boost your energy levels, especially if you’re traveling far. Also, make sure you have enough water to stay hydrated. When you get to your new home, don’t unpack everything at once. You should first rest and then start unpacking carefully to avoid damaging your items or overexerting yourself.

With these moving tips, you can avoid stress and enjoy your new home.

Source: Mikkie Mills/RISMedia’s Housecall