How to Dress Up Your Dressing Room

Here are a few tips for designing an area that does far more than hold your wardrobe.
Strategic Storage
Open shelving allows you to take stock of everything with a glance.
Take a Seat
Be it an ottoman or chaise lounge, have a place to sit when trying on shoes.
Mirrors Galore
You’ll need a full-length mirror or two to see how you look, as well as a separate vanity.
Center Island
An island in the center of the dressing room can be used for display and additional storage.
Keep It Light
Shelves with LED lights provide the feel of a showroom, helping to distinguish colors.