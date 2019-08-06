Search
The Five Characteristics of an Outstanding Outdoor Kitchen

Create the ideal outdoor kitchen by paying attention to these characteristics… 

Figure Out the Features

The grill is the star, but a stove top, sink and refrigerator add tons of convenience. 

Seating Matters

Consider two seating areas: one for casual hangouts and another for al fresco dinners.  

Put a Roof Over It

Extend the roof from your house or string up a canvas shade sail. You’ll be thankful for the shade when the temperatures soar!

Fire It Up

A fire pit is the perfect feature to gather around as the daylight fades away.

Turn on the Tunes

Speakers that can handle the elements will take your kitchen to the next level.

