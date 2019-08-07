5 Features That Millennials Want in a Home



Here are five features that millennials look for when purchasing a home.

Privacy

Whether it’s a gated community, a building with security, or a backyard enveloped by trees, privacy is important.

Eco-friendly

By investing in sustainability, you’re increasing the value of your home.

Smart Tech

Millennials see smart home technology as a way to save time while also delivering extra peace of mind.

Proximity to Nature

Whether they’re in the city or the suburbs, communities with walking, hiking and biking trails will speak to millennials.

Home Office

Having an office or designated workspace is conducive to their lifestyle, which mixes work and play more freely than past generations.