5 Home Features That Enhance Entertaining

These five home features will keep things running smoothly from hors d’oeuvres to desserts.

Mood Lighting

Well-placed lamps and light fixtures help create an ambient atmosphere that’s warm and inviting.

Entertainment System

For last-minute get-togethers, all you have to do is take control on your smartphone—and the house is ready to go.

Open Floorplan

An open floorplan that freely flows between the kitchen, living and dining spaces allows for easy entertaining.

Home Bar

Showcase your collection of spirits while serving guests their favorite craft cocktails.

Motor Court

A motor court blends stately curb appeal with functional parking.