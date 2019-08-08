4 Sleek Scandinavian Design Trends to Consider

When it comes to clean, simple design, Scandinavian decor reigns supreme. If bright whites and minimalism appeal to your sense of style, look to this design aesthetic and ask your interior designer to design your home around these trends.

As many windows as possible. Natural light is rule No. 1 in keeping the home bright, light and airy. This means wall-to-ceiling windows or large windows in as many places as possible are key to letting the light in. Also, avoid curtains in decor so the light is always fully shining in. This is also why walls should stay white, as this colour reflects the light making the room brighter.

Plants over things. Rather than decorating the space with various vases and pictures and knickknacks, this aesthetic is all about keeping the space clean and free of any clutter. That doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice all visuals completely, but do stick to plants which add a bright splash of green while keeping the air clean.

Stick to natural materials. Rather than anything artificial, Scandinavian design is all about using materials that exist in everyday life as much as possible. This means wood, stone, linens and fur. A home with this design will feature warm wood floors, leather and furniture that allows the wooden structure to remain exposed rather than covered in a man-made material.

Keep it neutral. While you don’t have to keep everything white, sticking to a neutral colour scheme ensures everything matches and will fit any room. Whites, beige, brown and soft greens allow for the nature-inspired simplicity to shine. Layering different tones allows dimension without throwing off the delicate balance of colour.

Focus on texture. Since bright colours are out, the best way to brighten up a Scandinavian-inspired space is through texture. Wood grain, fur, stone and natural materials again reign supreme when it comes to adding items to the space. Throw in a fur area rug, a shearling blanket over the couch, and some wooden sculptures to bring character and dimension to the space.