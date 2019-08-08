4 Tips for Buying a Luxury Home

When you’re ready to invest in a luxury property, the process is a little different than what it would have looked like buying traditional real estate. Homes at such a high price point aren’t always on the market in the same way. Here’s what you should know.

Know where to look. While you can easily access most real estate through an MLS, when it comes to luxury properties, many of these homes remain unlisted in order to protect the seller’s privacy. This is when it pays to have connections and a real estate agent who is well connected and can point you in the right direction.

Don’t go by photos alone. When buying high-end property, many people are looking for homes in cities or countries they may not necessarily already live. If you are trying to buy from a long distance, don’t just go by photos alone. Large properties can sometimes lose impact from photos; the real “wow” moment happens once you’re inside the home. If your agent tells you that you need to see it in person before dismissing it, you should make the trip.

Use the best agent possible. When it comes to this market, you’ll need an excellent buyer’s agent, not only because they will have more access to the best unlisted properties, but also because they have to sell you to the listing agent and the seller.

Ensure you document everything. Because of the amount of money involved, luxury properties have more scrutiny than traditional homes. High earners have money managers that work hard to shelter their money, so proving you have the funds available to make the purchase can be tricky. Make sure you have a Proof of Funds document available before you make the offer—some sellers will insist on it before even allowing a viewing.