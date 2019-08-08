Baird & Warner Launches Powerhouse Tech Platform, kvCORE, to 2,500+ Agents

Baird & Warner, one of the top 20 largest brokerages in the country by transaction sides and a market leader across Greater Chicagoland, has partnered with Inside Real Estate to provide its technology platform, kvCORE, to their 2,500 agents across over 30 offices. The platform will serve as a comprehensive, central ecosystem, driving profitability and new business growth for the brokerage, their agents and top teams.

Baird & Warner’s implementation of the kvCORE Platform provides a single destination for agents, teams and brokerage leadership to run and automate their entire business. Each agent will be empowered with robust lead generation tools, coupled with AI-driven behavioral nurturing to maximize engagement with both new business and sphere of influence contacts. In addition, Baird & Warner teams will have the option to utilize powerful sub-accounts for independent lead generation and lead routing, database privacy and team-specific business rules, helping them grow their individual businesses within the brokerage’s tech ecosystem.

“We’re consistently identifying new ways to leverage tech to make the buying and selling process easier for our agents and clients,” says Steve Baird, president and CEO of Baird & Warner. “kvCORE represents the very best technology available to help our agents and teams grow, while providing consumers with an engaging home search experience and cutting-edge home-selling strategies.”

Standout features of Baird & Warner’s new tech platform by kvCORE:

Custom Websites: Highly customizable websites including real-time IDX home search with sophisticated behavioral tracking for maximum lead capture

Highly customizable websites including real-time IDX home search with sophisticated behavioral tracking for maximum lead capture Lead Engine: A comprehensive set of lead generation tools, empowering agents and teams to generate leads organically or supercharge their results with built-in paid advertising solutions

A comprehensive set of lead generation tools, empowering agents and teams to generate leads organically or supercharge their results with built-in paid advertising solutions Smart CRM: Robust lead validation and routing, automated multi-channel follow-up including a branded mobile dialer saves agents time while allowing them to focus on what they do best: building great relationships with their clients

Robust lead validation and routing, automated multi-channel follow-up including a branded mobile dialer saves agents time while allowing them to focus on what they do best: building great relationships with their clients Marketing Autopilot: Behavioral-driven, automated marketing campaigns deliver timely and relevant content resulting up to 10 times higher engagement with leads, sphere of influence contacts and past clients

Behavioral-driven, automated marketing campaigns deliver timely and relevant content resulting up to 10 times higher engagement with leads, sphere of influence contacts and past clients Marketplace: Premium, add-on solutions seamlessly integrated into the built-in Marketplace allow agents and teams to customize the platform to meet their unique needs

“We’re honored to have partnered with Illinois’ largest independent real estate brokerage. Their commitment to providing best-in-class technology for their entire organization reaffirms their leadership position in the industry and we’re proud to have been chosen as the long-term technology partner supporting their future innovation and growth,” says Joe Skousen, president, Inside Real Estate.

For more information, please visit insiderealestate.com.