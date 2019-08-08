San Diego Agent Orva Harwood Joins Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Orva Harwood, revered throughout San Diego as one of the region’s foremost and highest-achieving agents, has chosen to affiliate with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties.

An expert Luxury Specialist with unrivaled knowledge about Rancho Santa Fe’s multiple unique markets since 1981, Harwood will continue to expertly represent the buyers and sellers of North County and Rancho Santa Fe from Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties’ Rancho Santa Fe-Village office.

Harwood maintains an 18-agent team named The Harwood Group, originally formed in 1998. Harwood brings over 35 years of real estate experience to the brokerage, with unparalleled insights on hyper-local market trends in the Rancho Santa Fe and North County areas.

Content Square 1.

Years upon years of accolades, testimonials and awards speak to Harwood’s tireless work ethic and highlight her many career achievements. While at her previous company, Harwood and her associates ranked as a top team in San Diego County for the past 14 years.

“I’ve previously worked with Orva on numerous occasions, and I’ve witnessed firsthand just how much Orva treats her clients with the utmost of respect and responsibility,” Branch Manager Paul Benec says. “Her numerous designations over the years highlight her accomplishments, and she has proven herself to be one of San Diego’s very best agents. Few people know Rancho Santa Fe better than she does.”

Harwood’s professionalism and confidence projects throughout every stage of the home-selling or home-buying process.

Content Square 2.

“My focus is client satisfaction,” she says. “My business is about service, and I am not happy until my client is happy. First off, I listen to client needs and desires to establish goals and objectives. In this fast-paced market, I believe communication is key in meeting our goals and building relationships.”

Having been an avid athlete in high school and college, Harwood continues pursuing her love of tennis and frequents the Rancho Santa Fe Tennis Club. She also enjoys hiking through the beautiful trails in Rancho Santa Fe. Harwood makes it a priority to stay active in the community, and has previously volunteered with the Rachel Women’s Center in San Diego, which assists children and adults with cognitive disabilities, as well as Project Concern International, which provides food to the homeless at the St. Vincent DePaul Center, to name a few.

With her can-do attitude, negotiation savvy and a stellar record of finding clients their dream homes as well as getting clients’ homes sold with ease, Harwood is a highly recommended professional who can get you to your next major milestone. Contact her today at 858-775-4481 or orva@harwoodre.com.

Content Square 3.

For more information, please visit www.bhhscalifornia.com.