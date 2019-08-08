How and When to Use Vintage Design Elements in Your Home

While a designer home may be filled with treasured vintage pieces from around the world, there is something to be said about overdoing it. If your hobby is finding the best vintage decor when you travel, you might end up with a lot of valuable items that just don’t quite fit well together once they’re in your home. Here’s what you should be considering.

Avoid mixing different time periods. While you might have found an incredible victorian couch you want to proudly display, it won’t look great next to an art-deco lamp and a mid-century table. To keep it cohesive, try to stay within the same era so items don’t end up looking out of place. If you have a collection of items from different eras that you don’t want to give up, you can always create a different vibe in every room by focusing on different time periods.

Vintage lighting makes a subtle statement. If you’re not interested in committing to an overtly vintage look, but still want to incorporate some elements, a strong way to add visual impact while still keeping it modern is through lighting. Vintage lights add character to your home without being distracting. From industrial to ornate, options are limitless and can fit into any design aesthetic you might desire.

Avoid worn-out pieces. While you may come across some seemingly rare items from your favourite time period while vintage shopping, you shouldn’t always jump on something that’s outlived its shelf life just because it’s rare. While yes, you can reupholster and refurbish vintage pieces, it’s better to wait it out and stick to vintage items that have stood up to the test of time and have been well taken care of over the decades. A refinished item not only loses its value as a vintage piece, but it loses its character.

Consider smaller items over large pieces. While it’s easy to find an extravagant vintage bar or living room set at fine boutiques around the world, dedicating your space to large finds like this means you must fully commit. Anything else can end up looking sloppy, confused or mismatched. To avoid this, consider picking up smaller decorative items like vases, clocks and paintings that don’t necessarily demand the same amount of commitment and can more easily be mixed into a more modern aesthetic.