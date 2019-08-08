5 Features for a Luxurious Master Suite

Share This Post Now!

These five features ensure your master suite leaves nothing to be desired.

Dressing Room

Equipped with vanities, islands and full-length mirrors, these rooms are more luxurious than walk-in closets.

Sitting Area

A sitting area can make a large bedroom feel more intimate while providing a space to enjoy downtime.

Spa-like Bathroom

Multiple sinks alongside a soaking tub and rain shower are just the beginning. Saunas, steam rooms and massage rooms are on the rise.

Connect to the Outdoors

Stepping outside your bedroom and into fresh air allows you to feel more connected to nature.

Private Study

A secluded study within your master suite can function as a home office or library.