5 Tips to Upgrade Your Garage

Here’s how to revamp your garage to take your home to the next level.

Start With the Floors

Porcelain tile is the perfect surface as it combines an elegant appearance with durability.

Look to the Lights

If you want to really show off your cars, quality lighting is essential.

Lift it up

A car lift is an exciting way to, quite literally, take your parking situation to new heights.

Doors Matter

Matching your garage doors to your home’s architectural style creates a cohesive design.

Take it for a Spin

When you truly want to take the leap from garage to showroom, a car turntable is the way to do it.