3 Tips for Displaying Your Art Collection at Home

Significant works of art require being exhibited in a way that does them justice.

Here’s what you need to know about displaying your art at home…



Assess the Space

Is the space best for a few large paintings or several smaller works?



Group pieces that are connected in some way, like style, color or motif.

Lighting

Warm, dimmable light bulbs are best to illuminate the artwork’s natural hues.



Avoid direct sunlight, as it can cause fading.

Consult a Professional

Bring in a professional to help curate your space.



Services can outfit your home with museum quality hanging systems to take your collection to the next level.