4 Ways LEED-Certified Homes Benefit Your Health

Here are a few ways going green in your home is good for you!

Removal of Air Pollutants

State-of-the-art ventilation and air filtering systems monitor air flow while removing pollutants, dust, and mold spores.

More Natural Light

LEED-Certified homes connect inhabitants to the outdoors, reinforce circadian rhythms, and reduce the need for lighting through increased natural light.

Less Toxic Chemicals

Characteristics like radon-resistant construction and fewer volatile organic compounds mean your living environment has your well-being in mind.

Proximity to Walking and Biking Paths

LEED homes are incentivized to be located near walking and biking paths in order to promote clean transportation, which also keeps you on the move.