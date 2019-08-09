7 Tips to Help You Choose a Great Real Estate Agent

Before choosing a real estate agent, take these characteristics into consideration…
Track Record
Your agent should have a proven record that meets your needs.
Digital Presence
Agents must show their online strategy for reaching targeted buyers so that sellers gets results.
Network
A successful agent is plugged into the market on local and global levels.
Communication and Service
Agents should save time, demonstrate integrity and respect your privacy while providing personalized service.
Staging and Design
Whether hosting an event to attract buyers or staging for photography, an agent’s job is to beautify your home.
Market Insight
Your agent needs to have a pulse on the local market and keep you informed of all activity.