How to Design Your Home Bar

Here are a few tips to help design the perfect home bar.

Identify the Details

Determine where the home bar will work best.

Consider seating, storage, as well as equipment that will be needed, and try to incorporate it into or nearby your entertaining areas.

Get Inspired

Think about the atmosphere and décor of your favorite bars or restaurants.



How can it be replicated in your home bar?

Tailor to Your Tastes

The style of the bar should be both consistent with your home’s aesthetic and a reflection of what you enjoy drinking.

Presentation

It’s all in the details, like a mirrored backsplash or moody lighting that sets the tone.